Leeds City Council has issued a key update on Harewood Bridge, which remains shut to traffic in both directions as essential maintenance work continues.

The historic Grade II listed Harewood Bridge, which carries the A61 Leeds to Harrogate Road across the River Wharf at Harewood, shut for a period of four weeks on Wednesday, July 26. The important crossing sees 17,000 vehicles use it each day.

In a statement provided to the Yorkshire Evening Post, a spokesperson for Leeds City Council confirmed that work remains on track to be completed in time for a Thursday, August 24 reopening but refused to rule out the possibility of an earlier completion date.

Council said: “We are confident works to Harewood Bridge will be completed by the programmes original completion date of August 24 at the latest, subject to good weather and ground conditions.

The A61 between Harewood and Leeds is closed so that repair work can be carried out to Harewood Bridge. Picture: Gerard Binks

“Should the work be completed ahead of this date this will be communicated. We would like to continue to thank people for their patience and apologise for any disruption to their journeys.”

City council along with construction partner Balfour Beatty are carrying out waterproofing, resurfacing and foot path repair works on the route. The council has previously carried out temporary repair patches to extend the longevity of the carriageway, but these repairs can no longer continue without fixing the underlining problem.