Historic ‘Nagger Line’ tracks removed over road safety fears in Wakefield

A section of rail line dating back to the 1700s has been removed over road safety concerns.

The \'Nagger Line\' has been removed from Lime Pit Lane, Stanley, over road safety concerns.

Part of the old “Nagger Line” which runs across Lime Pit Lane, in Stanley, has been dug up after its deteriorating condition was creating a traffic hazard.

The track was originally built to transport coal from local pits.

Wakefield Council announced its intention to remove the line earlier this month.

Residents raised concerns on social media over the loss of the much-loved piece of local history.

The council had the lines independently assessed by civil engineers after receiving complaints of damage to passing cars.

A report says the lines are twisted and badly damaged, causing them to move and lift parts of the road.

The authority is hoping to move some of the rails to a nearby field and install a display board outlining their history.

Matthew Morley, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for highways, said he appreciated “their importance to people in the local community” and hoped some of line can still be retained.

Coun Morley said: “The lines are well over a hundred years old and part of our history.

“People don’t want to see them go but keeping them in the road is no longer an option for safety reasons.

“We are looking at retaining them on both sides of the road on the pavement.”

The waggonway from Lake Lock opened in 1798.

It used horse-drawn carriages to transport coal from the mines to the Aire and Calder waterway.

Much of the former line has been incorporated into the Trans Pennine Cycle Route.

Mr Morley said that the council was happy to listen to any suggestions or comments about the future of the rail lines.

