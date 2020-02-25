Homes evacuated and road closed as river Aire bursts its banks at Snaith

Have your say

Houses are being evacuated after a river burst its banks near the East Yorkshire village of Snaith.

Humberside Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

The flood catchment area alongside the River Aire further upstream near Skipton three days ago

The A1041 north of Snaith has been closed in both directions.

The force tweeted: "We are in attendance to a river that has burst its banks on Main Road, Snaith, near to Selby Road.

"Officers, as well as other emergency services are aware, and road closures in the area will have to be made. Drivers are advised to avoid the area."

On Tuesday morning the Environment Agency issued flood warnings for the area, saying Monday's prolonged heavy rainfall had caused river levels to rise.

Snaith and Cowick town council clerk Vicky Whiteley said the water had flooded Snaith Ings, which is supposed to flood when there is excess water.

Four businesses and one home are known to have been flooded so far.

She said: "It's a multi-agency approach, with Humberside Police, Humberside Fire and Rescue, the Environment Agency, East Riding Council and the town council.

"Basically we are knocking on the doors of those who may be affected."