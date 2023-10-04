Rishi Sunak axed the HS2 project from Birmingham to Manchester and promised to use the £36 billion of savings to fund hundreds of other transport schemes.

The Prime Minister told his party's conference, taking place in Manchester, the HS2 project's costs had "more than doubled".

He said: "I say to those who backed the project in the first place, the facts have changed. And the right thing to do when the facts change is to have the courage to change direction."

Mr Sunak said he would spend “every single penny” of the £36 billion saved from scrapping the northern leg of HS2 on new transport projects in the North and Midlands.

HS2 will still run to Euston in central London, Rishi Sunak has confirmed.