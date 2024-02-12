Mr Sunak was speaking as he was shown around the latest electric buses on Monday morning, before speaking to apprentice bus drivers and engineers.

He said: "Every penny from HS2 in the North, almost £20 billion, is going to stay in the North."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When he announced his decision in October last year to cancel plans to extend HS2 from the West Midlands, Mr Sunak said the Government would "reinvest every single penny, £36 billion, in hundreds of new transport projects".

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak meets with bus drivers during his visit to a bus depot in Harrogate, North Yorkshire.

The Department for Transport's Network North plan stated that this involved £19.8 billion for the North, £9.6 billion for the Midlands and £6.5 billion for the rest of England.

Mr Sunak went on: "We're here at a bus depot, which is benefiting from the £2 bus fare that we were able to put in place as a result of the reprioritisation.

"Local road schemes across the North, railway stations being reopened - those are the types of the projects I think people want us to invest in alongside road maintenance, and that's exactly what we're doing."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Sunak said the £2 bus fare cap was a direct result of his decision on HS2.

He said: "Talking to the team here, as a result of that policy, they've seen a 15% increase in bus numbers in this area - I'm here in Harrogate, in North Yorkshire.

"That demonstrates that policy is working and the plans we've put in place are the right ones."

The £2 cap on many single bus fares in England was introduced in January 2023.