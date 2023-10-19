Toilet works, new benches and a tall tree and lights for Christmas are all set for Hull Paragon Station under plans to turn its operator around.

Plans for Hull Paragon Station come as part of TransPennine Express’ recovery efforts which include clearing driver training backlogs and dealing with issues which previously caused mass service cancellations.

TransPennine’s Managing Director Chris Jackson said their ‘Plan For The Future’ was an opportunity to reset the business following a challenging few years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plan unveiled on Thursday (Oct 19) is part efforts to get the company fit for its return to the private sector after the Government took control of it.

Hull Paragon Station

It stated an agreement had been reached over rest day working but driver training backlogs would not be fully cleared until December 2024, with both to blame for cancellations.

The document stated improvements for Hull were among the quick wins which the company could achieve in the coming months. The first phase of improvements beginning this month is set to see 30 new replacement benches ordered and new welcome banners hung from the station’s roof.

Trees are set to be placed within the main concourse areas while a permanent tall Christmas tree and lights will also be ordered. A digital screen will be put in the window of the Safer Hull Paragon Hub which opened in August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Events are also set to take place to mark the 175th anniversary of the station’s opening, including a reception in its disused original ticket office. Efforts to get permission to secure the installation of a second wide gate to the gateline are set for December.

Studies to refurbish the station’s toilets are also proposed, with Hull among six the company has identified for ‘spade-ready’ improvements. Improvements at Hull are expected to be done by February, while the wider toilet programme would be completed by the following November.

More broadly, the company is also proposing a ‘Win Back Sale’, with an offer to buy tickets in advance for £1, in early 2024. TransPennine also remains committed to its route upgrade between Manchester and York and plans to carrying on bringing new rolling stock into service under long term plans up to 2032. It comes after the Government put TransPennine under its control in May.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper continuous cancellations had caused confidence from passengers relying on the operator’s services to decline. The decision followed months of cancellations, including cases of passengers finding out services were not running minutes before they were due to depart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company blamed a backlog in driver training and an ongoing dispute with rail union ASLEF over rest day working and its industrial action for the disruption.

ASLEF General Secretary Mick Whelan said the company’s inept management and confrontational approach to the union was to blame, adding they got what they deserved.

Commentary in the company’s plan stated problems began to take root before the coronavirus pandemic. They began with timetable changes which upped the level of training needed, which resulted in more working on rest days.

The operator was named Train Operator of the Year in 2022 but the commentary stated the successes masked some inherent challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It stated: “The operation is too complex for its overall size with too many different classes of rolling stock resulting in difficult, costly and time-consuming driver training demands. When this is coupled with complexity in rostering and crew changes the result is poor service delivery, exacerbated during periods of service disruption.

“The resulting performance impact on our services, and hence our customers, and communities has been profound and well documented.”

Managing Director Mr Jackson said the plan would ensure TransPennine takes swift and decisive action to stabilise and improve.