The operator of the Hull Trains rail provider has applied to expand its service by running between Sheffield and London King’s Cross.

FirstGroup this week submitted the first part of its bid to operate an open access service to the government.

For 25 years Hull Trains has operated the route between Hull and London King’s Cross via Beverley, Brough, Howden and Selby.

The new proposal is for two return journeys a day from Sheffield with calls at Retford, Worksop and Woodhouse.

Sheffield’s services to London currently terminate at St Pancras and they have not been routed to King’s Cross since 1968. Worksop has not had direct London connections for decades.

The journey is expected to be faster that the St Pancras path, and FirstGroup have said the service will be ‘competitively priced’.

The company said: “We estimate there are 350,000 people in the Worksop and Woodhouse catchment areas who will have direct rail access to London because of these proposals. A sizeable number of rail users in these areas currently drive to Doncaster Station to pick up faster services to London rather than travelling via Sheffield, and a convenient rail offering from local stations will also help to reduce the number of these car journeys.

Chief executive Graham Sutherland added: “We want to leverage our extensive experience of running open access services and repeat the success of Hull Trains and Lumo through this new route that connects London and Sheffield. We have seen the level of growth and opportunity that is possible with open access, as well as the positive effect it can have on the wider market, including economic and environmental benefits. The new service will help to drive modal shift from road to rail by offering customers a more sustainable travel alternative between the two cities. We will be working closely with stakeholders as we build our application and our case for this new offering.”