Humberside Airport: Expected two day strike called off for talks
Unison officials are now set for talks with Humberside Airport bosses meaning the strike which was set to start at 4.30am on Tuesday, October 31 will no longer go ahead.
Micheal Parkinson, an organiser with the trade union, said the talks should be a positive step forward but added staff still needed to be paid properly and fairly.
A spokesperson for Humberside Airport said they were pleased Unison had agree to further talks.
But the trade union has stated that a planned three-day walkout of firefighters cleaners, security and travel shop staff will go ahead in November if no deal is reached.
Unison members at the airport in Kirmington, North Lincolnshire, voted to walk out after talks over this year’s pay deal broke down in August.
The offer would have seen those on around £21,000 get an 8.4 per cent rise, those on about £27,000 6.5 per cent and ones on £35,000 5.1.
Employers Humberside Airport Ltd also offered a one-off £100 payment which would have gone out in November.
But the union said it still left staff earning less than others working at airports like Manchester and Leeds Bradford.
The company said at the time it was disappointed at the result given Unison had recommended that members accept it.
Staff began their strike with a 24-hour walkout from 4.30am on Tuesday, October 17.
Unison organiser Mr Parkinson said they were now hoping that all sides come to the talks with ACAS on Thursday, November 9 with an open mind.
The union official said: “The talks should be a positive step towards resolving this dispute if all sides come with an open mind.
“Nobody wants to take strike action, but Humberside Airport staff should be paid properly and fairly.”
Humberside Airport’s spokesperson welcomed the moves.
They said: “We are pleased that the next period of industrial action has been suspended and that further talks have been agreed, with the support of ACAS, with a view to resolving this dispute.”