The fire is on the M62 westbound from J22 for Denshaw to J21 for Milnrow.

The section has been closed while emergency services deal with the incident.

Highways England tweeted: "The #M62 westbound #J22 (#Denshaw) to #J21 (#Milnrow #Shaw #A640) is currently CLOSED due to a lorry fire. Traffic Officers & @manchesterfire are currently at the scene.

The Carling lorry on fire this afternoon cc @HonigUk

"Congestion is building on the approach. If planning travel, avoid the area. Updates to follow."

A further update posted after 3.30pm said: "The incident over in the #Rochdale area is going to take a considerable amount of time to resolve due to the complexity of the incident.

"We are working as hard as we can on the Yorkshire side of the hills to release trapped traffic and get people home for the football."

Football fans stuck on the motorway have taken to social media out of desperation at the prospect of missing the 5pm kickoff today.

Carl Hartley said: "Not today, please no!

"I need to be back and in front of the tele for 5pm.

"Stuck in queues, not moving, on the #M62.

"Come on, show some mercy!"