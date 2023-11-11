A teenager from West Yorkshire has gained her private pilot licence before passing her driving test - and even claims it is “easier” to fly than drive a car.

Mollie Wadsworth, 17, passed her test after spending seven weeks of her summer holidays learning how to fly a plane.

But even though she is currently taking driving lessons, she claims she would “much rather be flying”.

The sixth form student said: "Driving lessons are OK, but I’d much rather be flying.

"I find it much easier to fly than drive, probably because I enjoy it more and there are also less people in the air than on the roads.

"I do want to be a pilot in the future.

"It has been my dream since I was about eight-years-old and I have been working towards it ever since then."

Miss Wadsworth took her flying lessons through The Honourable Company of Air Pilots after she was gifted a scholarship by them.

It only took her seven weeks and 45 hours of flying before passing her test.

Miss Wadsworth, who works as a lifeguard alongside college, said: "Getting my licence was like a dream come true.

"It was a strange mix of shock and absolute happiness.

"Completing my licence was something I had wanted to do since I was so young, so it was like I had made young me proud too.

"It really was amazing, and definitely one of the best days of my life."

She first became interested in being a pilot after her uncle introduced her to a flying simulator.

She then joined the 2431 (Keighley) Squadron air cadets when she was 12 and then flew a plane for the first time with them.

Miss Wadsworth, of Bingley. said: "I have been interested in flying since I was really young.

"I used to love playing on my uncle’s driving games and train games, but when he introduced me to a flight simulator, I knew that it was going to be a huge passion.

"I first flew a plane in 2019 with air cadets. I was 13 and it was just before my 14th birthday, so I saw it as somewhat of a birthday present.

"It was really, really cool, and it made me realise how much I had a passion for aviation and how much I wanted to be a pilot."

Her father Harvey, 55,said: "I'm so proud of her - it was a fantastic feeling when we found out.

"I was over the moon and really chuffed for her.