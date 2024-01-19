January and February 2024 strike dates: Yorkshire trains disruptions expected with ASLEF industrial action

Thousands could experience train disruptions on each day of the industrial action as ASLEF strikes will go ahead in January and February.

Rail strikes nationwide are now in their third consecutive year, as a sequence of "rolling" walkouts are scheduled to disrupt travellers between Tuesday (Jan 30) and Monday (Feb 5).

Members of the ASLEF (The Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen) for 14 train operators will take place in the upcoming strikes.

ASLEF is taking industrial action due to a long-running dispute over pay and working arrangements as the union claims the Government does “not want to resolve this dispute”.

Strike action has been announced by the ASLEF Union in January and February 2024 Photo by Danny Lawson/PA Wire

ASLEF’s general secretary Mick Whelan said: "The government has now tried their old trick of changing the rules when they can't win and brought in Minimum Service Levels legislation. But this new law, as we told officials during the consultation period, won't ease industrial strife. It will likely just make it worse.

"There's no excuse. The government and train operating companies must come to the table with a realistic offer so we can end this dispute and work together to ensure the future of our railways."

Mr Whelan also claims many group members have gone without a pay increase for five years, despite the surge in inflation and the resulting increase in living expenses.

"Train drivers didn't even ask for an increase during the Covid-19 pandemic when they worked throughout as keyworkers, risking their lives to allow NHS and other workers to travel,” Mr Whelan said.

ASLEF union members on 14 train operators will take strike action in January and February in a long-running dispute over pay. Credit: Brian Eyre

Industrial action by the ASLEF Union for the following train operators on the following days:

Tuesday, January 30 - Gatwick Express, Great Northern, South Western Railway (including Island Line), Southeastern, Southern, Thameslink

- Gatwick Express, Great Northern, South Western Railway (including Island Line), Southeastern, Southern, Thameslink Wednesday, January 31 - Northern, TransPennine Express

- Northern, TransPennine Express Friday, February 2 - c2c, Greater Anglia (including Stansted Express), LNER

- c2c, Greater Anglia (including Stansted Express), LNER Saturday, February 3 - Avanti West Coast, East Midlands Railway, London Northwestern Railway, West Midlands Railway

- Avanti West Coast, East Midlands Railway, London Northwestern Railway, West Midlands Railway Monday, February 5 - Chiltern Railways, CrossCountry, Great Western Railway

The drivers will also refuse to work overtime from Monday 29 January until Tuesday 6 February.

It was also confirmed on Thursday (Jan 18), LNER will also be affected by strike action between Monday 5 and Friday 9 February and an overtime ban between Wednesday (Feb 7) and Saturday (Feb 10).

