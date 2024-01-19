January and February 2024 strike dates: Yorkshire trains disruptions expected with ASLEF industrial action
Rail strikes nationwide are now in their third consecutive year, as a sequence of "rolling" walkouts are scheduled to disrupt travellers between Tuesday (Jan 30) and Monday (Feb 5).
Members of the ASLEF (The Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen) for 14 train operators will take place in the upcoming strikes.
ASLEF is taking industrial action due to a long-running dispute over pay and working arrangements as the union claims the Government does “not want to resolve this dispute”.
ASLEF’s general secretary Mick Whelan said: "The government has now tried their old trick of changing the rules when they can't win and brought in Minimum Service Levels legislation. But this new law, as we told officials during the consultation period, won't ease industrial strife. It will likely just make it worse.
"There's no excuse. The government and train operating companies must come to the table with a realistic offer so we can end this dispute and work together to ensure the future of our railways."
Mr Whelan also claims many group members have gone without a pay increase for five years, despite the surge in inflation and the resulting increase in living expenses.
"Train drivers didn't even ask for an increase during the Covid-19 pandemic when they worked throughout as keyworkers, risking their lives to allow NHS and other workers to travel,” Mr Whelan said.
Industrial action by the ASLEF Union for the following train operators on the following days:
- Tuesday, January 30 - Gatwick Express, Great Northern, South Western Railway (including Island Line), Southeastern, Southern, Thameslink
- Wednesday, January 31 - Northern, TransPennine Express
- Friday, February 2 - c2c, Greater Anglia (including Stansted Express), LNER
- Saturday, February 3 - Avanti West Coast, East Midlands Railway, London Northwestern Railway, West Midlands Railway
- Monday, February 5 - Chiltern Railways, CrossCountry, Great Western Railway
The drivers will also refuse to work overtime from Monday 29 January until Tuesday 6 February.
It was also confirmed on Thursday (Jan 18), LNER will also be affected by strike action between Monday 5 and Friday 9 February and an overtime ban between Wednesday (Feb 7) and Saturday (Feb 10).
In addition to the ASLEF strikes, the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union (RMT) has also said its members at Hitachi Rail working as maintenance engineers will walk out for five days from January 27 at sites in Doncaster, Bounds Green in London and Craigentinny, in Scotland, in protest at a 6 per cent pay offer.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.