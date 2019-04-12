Jet Airways cancellations: here’s what to do if you had a flight booked

Have your say

Flights to and from London have been cancelled by Indian airline Jet Airways as it grounds its flights due to the company’s impending collapse.

All international flights have been halted until at least Monday (15 April) amid fears for the company’s survival. Jet is currently saddled with more than £765 million in debt.

On Monday the company will meet with lenders in the hopes that it can arrange a financial lifeline.

At the moment less than a dozen of its fleet of more than 100 are believed to be in operation, according to local reports.

Laws in India stipulate that an airline must be running more than 20 planes in order to operate international flights.

Jet Airways is telling passengers, “Due to operational reasons, our flight schedule has been impacted.

“We realise that this has affected our guests’ travel plans and truly regret the inconvenience.”

What to do if your flight is cancelled

The UK’s Civil Aviation Authority has said that anybody with a cancelled flight should contact the airline.

Jet Airways has said that its customer support teams are working around the clock to ensure passengers are moved onto alternate flights or provided with a full refund.

It is promising refunds within 10 days.

In recent weeks, the airline has grounded planes due to unpaid fees to leasing firms, and in March flights between Manchester and Mumbai were stopped.

Local reports have also stated that the company owes money to employees. The pilots union in India is planning a protest on Saturday and has written to the airline demanding that employees are paid.