Passengers travelling to an airport in Spain have been warned to expect delays by airline Jet2 amid multiple strike action days.

Many passengers use the Leeds Bradford Airport to Alicante route in search of sun.

However, Jet2 issued a statement ahead of ground handling strikes at Alicante airport set to affect a long list of dates.

The strikes will take place for two hours a day and are expected to cause delays in getting through the airport.

A Jet2 aircraft lands at eeds Bradford Airport. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

The full statement reads: “We wanted to let you know that a Ground Handling strike action is taking place on the following dates listed below. This is supported by the Security service at Alicante airport and this may mean potential congestion in security.

“The strike will take place for one hour in the morning and evening, on the following dates:

September: 22nd - 24th 26th 29th & 30th

October: 1st 3rd 6th - 15th 17th 20th- 22nd 24th 27 - 29th & 31st

November: 1st – 5th 7th 10th – 12th 14th 17th – 19th 21st 24th – 26th & 28th

December: 1st – 10th 12th 15th - 17th 19th 22nd- 31st

January 2024: 1st – 14th“Please ensure you allow plenty of time to pass through the airport.