A new pumping station has been deployed to Kirkstall Bridge near Leeds after a number of flooding incidents caused delays on the railway.

On Tuesday, trains were unable to run on the Airedale and Wharfedale lines between Leeds, Bradford, Ilkley and Skipton due to surface water on the tracks for several hours before Network Rail staff pumped it away.

There have been several other incidents during wet weather this winter when flooding at Kirkstall has prevented running on the lines.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “We are continuing to work closely with Leeds City Council and the Environment Agency to prevent flooding issues such as these occurring at Kirkstall Bridge in the future.

Network Rail staff pump flood water at Kirkstall on Tuesday

“The Leeds Flood Alleviation Scheme phase two is currently under construction and, when complete, it will protect against water from the River Aire pooling on the railway line. A new pumping station is also being implemented to manage levels of surface water to further protect the railway.