Lamborghini Aventador catches fire after colliding with another car on M62 in West Yorkshire
A Lamborghini and another car caught fire following a collision on the M62 last night.
West Yorkshire Police said: "The collision happened at around 5:05pm yesterday afternoon between the sliproads at junction 25 of the westbound carriageway, near Brighouse, and involved a Lamborghini Aventador and a Mazda CX5.
"The Lamborghini entered the motorway at junction 25 while the Mazda was already travelling on the motorway when the collision happened. Both cars subsequently caught fire.
"An adult male passenger travelling in the Lamborghini suffered life-threatening injuries and is being treated in hospital. Both drivers suffered minor injuries and are also being treated in hospital.
"Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the circumstances leading up to it, or who may have dashcam/video footage of the collision or the circumstances leading up to it is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit by calling 101, or go online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 13220462963."