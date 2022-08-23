Lamborghini Aventador catches fire after colliding with another car on M62 in West Yorkshire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Yorkshire Police said: "The collision happened at around 5:05pm yesterday afternoon between the sliproads at junction 25 of the westbound carriageway, near Brighouse, and involved a Lamborghini Aventador and a Mazda CX5.

"The Lamborghini entered the motorway at junction 25 while the Mazda was already travelling on the motorway when the collision happened. Both cars subsequently caught fire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"An adult male passenger travelling in the Lamborghini suffered life-threatening injuries and is being treated in hospital. Both drivers suffered minor injuries and are also being treated in hospital.

Police