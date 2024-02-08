Landslip cancels Northern line trains between Ilkley and Bradford as snow falls over Yorkshire
National Rail has confirmed trains running between Ilkley and Shipley have been cancelled due to a landslip.
It was also confirmed services were unable to run in both directions between Ilkley and Bradford Forster Square.
However, services that run via Bradford Forster Square and Leeds have not been affected.
A bus replacement service has been put on to replace the cancelled Northern trains.
- 13:00 Shipley to Guiseley
- 13:30 Shipley to Guiseley
- 13:05 Guiseley to Shipley
- 13:35 Guiseley to Shipley
Departures from Guiseley and Shipley will then be five past the hour (XX:05) and 25 to the hour (XX:35).
Departures from Shipley stations to Guiseley will be on the hour (XX:00) and half past the hour (XX:30).
Passengers have been warned journey times may be extended by up to 30 minutes whilst travelling by rail replacement transport.
The disruption is expected until the end of service.
National Rail has not confirmed the reason for the landslip, at this time.
However, weather warnings are in place as snow continues to fall across Yorkshire.
Dozens of schools have closed in northern England and north Wales and travel disruption is expected throughout the day.
Up to 25cm of snow is forecast in parts of England and Wales on Thursday as amber weather warnings have been issued for Wales and across the Pennines.
A mixture of yellow rain and snow warnings are in force across the four nations.
Met Office spokesman Oli Claydon said that overnight temperatures had reached a low of -18.8 degrees centigrade in Altnaharra, in the Scottish Highlands, while in Plymouth temperatures were at a high of 11.9 degrees centigrade.
