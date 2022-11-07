Last TUI aircraft depart Doncaster Sheffield Airport to begin flying from new bases

Two incoming flights touched down at Doncaster on Friday night, the last day of commercial aviation before the terminal closed to the public.

Boeing 737 aircraft G-TAWG, registered to TUI, landed from Tenerife at 8.16pm, and just before 11pm took off again empty for a 26-minute transit flight to Birmingham Airport, where it was ready on Saturday morning to operate a departure to Alicante.

Since then it has flown to Malaga and Gran Canaria from both Birmingham and Bristol.

TUI staff say farewell to the last planes to serve the airport

The final ever arrival at Doncaster was TUI’s return journey from Hurghada in Egypt, which landed just before 9pm and was operated by another aircraft of the same model, registered G-TAWW.

By 11.30pm it too had departed for a 21-minute flight to Manchester Airport, from where it has since flown to Malaga.