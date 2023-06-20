Leeds Bradford Airport: Airline to launch three weekly flights to popular holiday destination for first time

SunExpress will join the list of airlines operating flights from LBA in the summer of 2024.
SunExpress is a Turkish-German airline based in Antalya.
SunExpress was founded in October 1989 as a joint venture between Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa.
Three weekly flights will take off to Antalya – a popular holiday destination for Brits.
The announcement read: “We are SO excited to announce that SunExpress is joining us here at Leeds Bradford Airport for summer 2024!“Get ready to book your break in the sun, with three weekly flights to Antalya ready to take off from March 2024! Sunshine, here we come!”