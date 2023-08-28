Departures and arrivals from Leeds Bradford Airport have been affected by national issues with air traffic controllers.

Air passengers have been warned they face delays after UK air traffic control systems were hit by a technical fault.

The National Air Traffic Services (NATS), the country’s leading provider of air traffic control services, said it has applied traffic flow restrictions on Monday to maintain safety following a technical issue. It is understood passengers boarding flights both to and from the UK have been told of the fault.

Flights heading both into and out of LBA have been affected, with long delays and some cancellations. A flight due to land from Amsterdam at 12.50pm was cancelled, while flights due in from Spain were delayed for up to six hours. One flight, due to land from Malaga, was due to land at 2.10pm but is now expected at 8.30pm, while flights from Palma are also affected.

There are long delays and cancellations at Leeds Bradford Airport. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

In a statement, NATS said: “We are currently experiencing a technical issue and have applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety. Engineers are working to find and fix the fault. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Leeds Bradford Airport has been contacted for a statement. For the latest information on delays and cancellations, click here.

The Liberal Democrats have called on the Prime Minister to convene a Cobra meeting after a technical fault hit air traffic control in the UK.

Transport spokesperson Wera Hobhouse said: “Rishi Sunak and his ministers need to get a grip on this issue urgently and hold a Cobra meeting. Millions of holidaymakers could be facing huge disruption in the coming days due to this fault and we can’t risk this Government being missing in action yet again.

“Brits need to know that the Government is doing all it can to make sure people aren’t hit with major delays and disruptions in the coming days.”

BBC presenter Gabby Logan said she had been caught up by the issue.