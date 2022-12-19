Leeds Bradford Airport diversions: Flights diverted to Liverpool due to weather conditions

At least two flights bound for Leeds Bradford Airport were diverted on Sunday evening.

FR 6450 from Lanzarote and FR 156 from Dublin were both diverted to Liverpool – with passengers then transferred by road back to Leeds.

Both flights are operated by Ryanair.

Flight trackers show the planes attempting to land before diverting to Liverpool airport.

Stock... Leeds Bradford Airport..30th October 2019.Picture by Simon Hulme

Passengers on social media said they were given coach transfers back to Leeds Bradford Airport.

One said: “Son was on the last Dublin flight which diverted to Liverpool. Can’t beat winter travel eh!”

It is believed heavy fog was the reason for the diversions.

Other arrivals earlier on Sunday were delayed by more than 30 minutes.

Leeds Bradford Airport is England's highest with a reported elevation of 681ft.

Now welcoming over 4 million passengers a year, the airport plans to welcome 7 million a year by 2030.

