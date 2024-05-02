Leeds Bradford Airport: First flights on new routes take off amid busy summer schedule
Ryanair saw the first flight of its new summer ’24 route to Bucharest take-off from Leeds Bradford Airport on Thursday May 2.
The new route will operate six times per week as part of Ryanair’s record summer ’24 schedule.
Bucharest is just one of two new routes that Ryanair will operate to and from Leeds Bradford Airport this summer, alongside an exciting new route to Marrakesh which begins on Friday with four weekly flights.
Ryanair’s Head of Comms, Jade Kirwan, said: “Ryanair is delighted to officially launch our first flights from Leeds to Bucharest and Marrakesh which take off this week. This new Bucharest route will operate 6 times per week from today, 2nd May, and tomorrow the Marrakesh route will commence with 4 weekly flights, offering our customers in Yorkshire even more choice at the lowest fares.
“This summer Ryanair will operate 26 routes to/from Leeds Bradford Airport, including these new Bucharest and Marrakesh routes. These exciting Ryanair summer ’24 routes are available to book now at ryanair.com.”
Ryanair’s full Leeds Bradford summer ’24 schedule is available to book now on the RyanAir website.
