The Yorkshire airport is providing customers with a chance to book their winter getaway to five cities.

Now that summer is coming to a rapid end, travellers will be looking to escape somewhere where they can embrace the magical festive atmosphere either visiting Christmas markets abroad, or enjoying a hot chocolate whilst overlooking breath-taking skylines in cities like New York.

Whether you are looking for a city break rich in culture with a variety of shops to visit and mulled wine opportunities, or a week-long getaway for the big day itself, there are plenty of reasonably priced flights from LBA available.

A plane flies over the New York City skyline at sunset. (Pic credit: Timothy A Clary / AFP via Getty Images)

Dublin, Ireland - £52 return flight

The capital of Ireland is situated on Ireland’s east coast.

With its historic buildings, including the 13th century Dublin Castle and the historic St Patrick Cathedral.

- Aer Lingus outbound flight

Friday, December 9 2022 at 2.25pm from LBA and landing in Dublin at 9.45pm.

- Aer Lingus inbound flight

Monday, December 12 2022, departing from Dublin airport at 6.40am and landing at LBA at 7.55am.

Bratislava, Slovakia - £91 return flights

This is the capital of Slovakia and is located along the stunning Danube River by the border with Austria and Hungary.

The city transforms itself during the weeks running up to Christmas, with streets twinkling with thousands of lights and the squares in the city fill with stands selling hand-crafted products and local specialties.

- Ryanair outbound flight

Friday, December 2, 2022, departs from LBA at 3.40pm and landing in Bratislava at 7.05pm.

- Ryanair inbound flight

Sunday, December 4, 2022, departs from Bratislava at 8.25pm and landing at LBA at 9.55pm.

Wroclaw, Poland - £51 return flight

This city is on the Oder River in western Poland and it comprises 12 islands, 130 bridges and a variety of picturesque riverside parks.

- Ryanair outbound flight

Saturday, December 10 2022, departs from LBA at 4.20am and lands in Wroclaw at 7.25pm.

- Ryanair inbound flight

Tuesday, December 13 2022, departs from Wroclaw at 1.20pm and lands at LBA at 2.35pm.

New York City, USA - £503 return flight

A popular destination for a festive holiday, New York has been the backdrop for the most famous Christmas films and has attracted tourists from all over the world.

Whether you would like to go ice skating at Rockefeller Centre or enjoying a relaxing walk around Central Park with a hot chocolate in your hand, there’s lots to do.

- Aer Lingus outbound flight

Tuesday, December 20 2022, departs from LBA at 8.10am and lands at JFK airport at 7.20pm (including a seven-hour layover in Dublin, where you can pre-clear TSA check-in).

- Aer Lingus inbound flight

Tuesday, December 27 2022, departs from JFK airport at 5.20am and lands at LBA at 7.40am (on Wednesday, December 28).

Geneva, Switzerland - £348 return flight

This stunning city lies at the southern tip of expansive Lac Leman (Lake Geneva) and is surrounded by the Alps and Jura mountains.

- Jet2 outbound flight

Thursday, December 22 2022, departs from LBA at 9am and lands in Geneva at 12pm.

- Jet2 inbound flight