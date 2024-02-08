Inbound flights from Amsterdam, Alicante and Faro have all had to divert in the last 90 minutes.

Amsterdam flight has been diverted to Manchester, Faro to the East Midlands and Alicante to Birmingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are still more than 10 flights due to land at Leeds Bradford Airport on Thursday but it is not yet known if they will be diverted.

Leeds Bradford Airport: Flights not landing at LBA due to snowfall including inbound from Amsterdam, Alicante and Faro Stock PA picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Dozens of schools have closed in northern England and north Wales and travel disruption is expected throughout the day.

Up to 25cm of snow is forecast in parts of England and Wales on Thursday as amber weather warnings have been issued for Wales and across the Pennines.

A mixture of yellow rain and snow warnings are in force across the four nations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Met Office spokesman Oli Claydon said that overnight temperatures had reached a low of -18.8C in Altnaharra, in the Scottish Highlands, while in Plymouth temperatures were at a high of 11.9C.

He told the PA news agency: “This demonstrates the different air masses, hence the rain warning in the south while the colder air in the north leads to the risk of snow.”

The amber warning across the Peak District and south Pennines is in place from noon until 6pm on Thursday, with up to 25cm of snow forecast across high ground and 15cm of snow expected “quite widely”.

A separate amber warning for snow and ice will be in place between 8am and 3pm on Thursday across north Wales and north-west Shropshire, with 20-25cm of snow forecast in areas above 200 metres.

The Met Office said strong and gusty easterly winds may lead to “some drifting in places”.