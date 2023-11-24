All Sections
Leeds Bradford Airport: Holiday-bound passengers complain of huge queues at security on Friday

Holiday-bound passengers have been stuck in huge queues at Leeds Bradford Airport on Friday morning.
By Daniel Sheridan
Published 24th Nov 2023, 10:04 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 10:04 GMT

Queues of more than one hour at security were reported on Friday (Nov 24) by angry passengers who took to social media to complain.

It is believed the queues are linked to refurbishment work on security procedures at the airport.

One angry passenger tweeted: “Absolute joke at LBA today with security queue! You should be ashamed!

A plane lands at Leeds Bradford Airport Picture Tony Johnson.A plane lands at Leeds Bradford Airport Picture Tony Johnson.
A plane lands at Leeds Bradford Airport Picture Tony Johnson.

"Delayed now because of your horrendous service not to mention your rude moody staff shouting at everyone!!”

In response, a spokesperson for Jet2 said: “Hi there, we would like to apologise for queues at security at Leeds Bradford airport this morning.

"Should you wish to pass on your feedback, please contact Leeds Bradford airport Directly. Sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

Leeds Bradford Airport has been contacted for comment.

More to follow.

