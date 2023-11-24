Leeds Bradford Airport: Holiday-bound passengers complain of huge queues at security on Friday

Holiday-bound passengers have been stuck in huge queues at Leeds Bradford Airport on Friday morning.

Queues of more than one hour at security were reported on Friday (Nov 24) by angry passengers who took to social media to complain.

It is believed the queues are linked to refurbishment work on security procedures at the airport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One angry passenger tweeted: “Absolute joke at LBA today with security queue! You should be ashamed!

A plane lands at Leeds Bradford Airport Picture Tony Johnson.

"Delayed now because of your horrendous service not to mention your rude moody staff shouting at everyone!!”

In response, a spokesperson for Jet2 said: “Hi there, we would like to apologise for queues at security at Leeds Bradford airport this morning.

"Should you wish to pass on your feedback, please contact Leeds Bradford airport Directly. Sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

Leeds Bradford Airport has been contacted for comment.