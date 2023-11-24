Leeds Bradford Airport: Holiday-bound passengers complain of huge queues at security on Friday
Queues of more than one hour at security were reported on Friday (Nov 24) by angry passengers who took to social media to complain.
It is believed the queues are linked to refurbishment work on security procedures at the airport.
One angry passenger tweeted: “Absolute joke at LBA today with security queue! You should be ashamed!
"Delayed now because of your horrendous service not to mention your rude moody staff shouting at everyone!!”
In response, a spokesperson for Jet2 said: “Hi there, we would like to apologise for queues at security at Leeds Bradford airport this morning.
"Should you wish to pass on your feedback, please contact Leeds Bradford airport Directly. Sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused.”
Leeds Bradford Airport has been contacted for comment.
More to follow.