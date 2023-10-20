All Sections
Leeds Bradford Airport has now closed for safety reasons after an incident in which a plane skidded off the runway.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 20th Oct 2023, 17:38 BST

The TUI aircraft was returning from Corfu this afternoon when it ended up on the grass while trying to land during Storm Babet.

Nobody was injured and passengers have now been evacuated.

The extent of damage to the plane is not known but investigations are continuing at the scene.

A Tui plane which has slipped off the runway at Leeds Bradford Airport whilst Storm Babet hit

1. Plane

A Tui plane which has slipped off the runway at Leeds Bradford Airport whilst Storm Babet hit Photo: Tony Johnson

Fre crews and staff by a Tui plane which has slipped off the runway at Leeds Bradford Airport

2. Inspection

Fre crews and staff by a Tui plane which has slipped off the runway at Leeds Bradford Airport Photo: Tony Johnson

Fire crews and staff by a Tui plane which has slipped off the runway at Leeds Bradford Airport

3. Emergency

Fire crews and staff by a Tui plane which has slipped off the runway at Leeds Bradford Airport Photo: Tony Johnson

High water levels on the River Aire in Leeds as Storm Babet hit

4. High water levels on the River Aire in Leeds as Storm Babet hits parts of the UK, photographed for The Yorkshire Post by Tony Johnson. 20thOctober 2023

High water levels on the River Aire in Leeds as Storm Babet hit Photo: Tony Johnson

