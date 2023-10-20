Leeds Bradford Airport incident: Photos show TUI aircraft which skidded off runway during Storm Babet
Leeds Bradford Airport has now closed for safety reasons after an incident in which a plane skidded off the runway.
The TUI aircraft was returning from Corfu this afternoon when it ended up on the grass while trying to land during Storm Babet.
Nobody was injured and passengers have now been evacuated.
The extent of damage to the plane is not known but investigations are continuing at the scene.
1 / 2