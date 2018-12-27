Leeds Bradford Airport is having a major 2019 recruitment drive

Have your say

New year, new career?

Leeds Bradford Airport is holding a recruitment day next month to offer job-seekers information about vacancies across several areas of airport operations.

A KLM jet lands in poor weather at Leeds Bradford Airport. Picture by Charlotte Graham.

Leeds-based budget airline Jet2 will also have a stand at the fair to advertise their internal roles - they announced earlier in 2018 that they're hiring 350 new pilots, cabin crew and ground staff.

The open day takes place at the main terminal building on Saturday January 19 from 11am-4pm.

There are job vacancies in the passenger lounges, car parks, security, special assistance teams and retail stores.

Free parking is available in the long-stay car park and regular shuttle buses will provide access to the terminal.