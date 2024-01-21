Leeds Bradford Airport: Multiple planes forced to abandon landing attempts and diverted due to winds

A plane due to land at Leeds Bradford Airport has been forced to divert elsewhere on Sunday afternoon due to high winds.

A number of weather warnings, including two amber wind alerts, were put in place by the Met Office across the country for Sunday, when the storm will swoop in.

Rail, sea and air travellers are set to face disruption, with closures, cancellations and delays expected across a number of services.

Damage to homes and buildings, falling trees, power cuts, flying debris, large waves and even some flooding in places should also be expected, forecasters warn.

Leeds Bradford Airport: Multiple flights diverted away from landing due to high winds 21 June 2017....... Ryanair at Leeds Bradford Airport. Picture Tony Johnson.

Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said: “We’re expecting widespread gales to affect the UK, amber warnings are in place for large parts of the country.

“There’s the potential for danger-to-life and damaging winds potentially leading to some power cuts in places, some large waves around coastal regions could bring some debris onto roads and trees could come down.”

On Sunday, the flight due to arrive from Gdansk, Poland headed to Manchester after an attempt at landing.

It is feared more flights will be affected during Sunday afternoon – with arrivals from Amsterdam, Alicante and Dublin among those planned.

The Met Office has said “everybody” will be affected by the storm.

Two different amber warnings are in place across most of the UK from 6pm to Monday morning, saying 70mph winds should be expected inland, with gusts of 80mph on coastal regions.

In parts of Scotland, northern England and Northern Ireland winds could reach 90mph.

A yellow wind warning also covers the UK, including parts of London and the south-east, while four rain alerts were in place around the country.

UPDATE 1.45PM

The flight from Amsterdam (KL1547) appears to have attempted a landing at the airport before diverting towards Humberside Airport.