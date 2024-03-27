Leeds Bradford Airport: New route with SunExpress takes more passengers to Turkey

Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) has celebrated the inaugural flight of its new partnership with SunExpress airline.

On Sunday (Mar 25), the first SunExpress flight to Antalya was honoured with a cake and a ribbon cutting by LBA and airline staff.

SunExpress, a joint venture of Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines, will operate its new schedule of three weekly flights to Antalya (AYT) from LBA throughout the summer to increase the number of routes to Turkey.

Nicola McMullen, Aviation Director at Leeds Bradford Airport, said: “We are thrilled to mark the inaugural flight of our exciting partnership with SunExpress at Leeds Bradford Airport.

"This expansion broadens options for our passengers, offering enhanced access to one of our most popular destinations, something we’re sure holidaymakers from across the region will gladly embrace.”

SunExpress was named the 'World's Best Leisure Airline' by Skytrax and has implemented the company’s largest route and network expansion in the UK this summer.