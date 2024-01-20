A plane full of holidaymakers was forced to return to Leeds Bradford Airport mid-flight on Friday.

Jet2 operates daily 8am flights to Tenerife from Leeds Bradford Airport.

However, on Friday January 19 the flight returned to the airport whilst on the way to Tenerife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flight radar data shows the plane had passed the Southern coast of England and was passing over France when the pilot turned around to head back to Leeds Bradford Airport.

Leeds Bradford Airport: Plane full of holidaymakers on way to Tenerife forced to turn around due to cabin crew injury ALL CREDIT: FLIGHTRADAR24

The reason for the return was an injury to a member of the Jet2 cabin crew, The Yorkshire Post understands.

Flight tracker analysis shows the plane was in the air for around 27 minutes on the first attempt at the flight.

The daughter of a passenger on board said the plane returned to the airport before a short delay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holidaymakers eventually made it to Tenerife following the delay, the woman – who wished to remain anonymous – confirmed.

Worried for her mother on the flight, the woman said she had called LBA who were helpful and explained the plane was returning.

"I believe one of the cabin crew fell on board”, she explained.