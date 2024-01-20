Leeds Bradford Airport: Plane full of holidaymakers on way to Tenerife forced to turn around due to cabin crew injury
Jet2 operates daily 8am flights to Tenerife from Leeds Bradford Airport.
However, on Friday January 19 the flight returned to the airport whilst on the way to Tenerife.
Flight radar data shows the plane had passed the Southern coast of England and was passing over France when the pilot turned around to head back to Leeds Bradford Airport.
The reason for the return was an injury to a member of the Jet2 cabin crew, The Yorkshire Post understands.
Flight tracker analysis shows the plane was in the air for around 27 minutes on the first attempt at the flight.
The daughter of a passenger on board said the plane returned to the airport before a short delay.
Holidaymakers eventually made it to Tenerife following the delay, the woman – who wished to remain anonymous – confirmed.
Worried for her mother on the flight, the woman said she had called LBA who were helpful and explained the plane was returning.
"I believe one of the cabin crew fell on board”, she explained.
Jet2 has been contacted for comment and more information on the incident.
