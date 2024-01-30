All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Leeds buses: New technology should reduce number of “ghost buses” on digital timetables

New technology should reduce the number of “ghost buses” which continue to show up on digital timetables after being cancelled, transport bosses have said.
By Don Mort
Published 30th Jan 2024, 07:41 GMT

Bus operators said they were working to speed up the reporting of cancelled services after commuters were left waiting for buses that never turned up.

The West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s transport committee launched a Ghost Bus Working Group to tackle the problem in January last year following complaints from bus users.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A report to Monday’s committee meeting said: “The customer sees an impending bus arrival on the bus stop display or online, but the bus does not arrive, and the predicted bus arrival disappears from the screen.”

Leeds buses: New technology should reduce number of “ghost buses” on digital timetablesLeeds buses: New technology should reduce number of “ghost buses” on digital timetables
Leeds buses: New technology should reduce number of “ghost buses” on digital timetables

The report said an upgrade of electronic ticket machines to 4G mobile technology should improve the tracking of vehicles.

Oliver Edwards, Labour councillor for Guiseley and Rawdon, asked bus operators Transdev and First for a commitment that future cancellations would be reported immediately.

He said: “It’s a big issue in the area I represent, and it’s an issue in many wards, especially outside of the city centres. And it’s still happening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It can be very serious for people if they don’t know whether the bus is coming.”

Mr Edwards also criticised First for not sharing bus performance data.

He said: “When we’ve asked for bus performance data, we’ve either been told it will be provided, but several months later we are still waiting for that, or we’ve been told it can’t be shared because of commercial sensitivity.

“What commercial sensitivity is it when there’s no competition on that route, and there’s not likely to be any competition any time soon?”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Brandon Jones, head of external relations at First Bus, said changes to computer software were starting to improve the reporting of cancellations.

He said: “There are some issues around data flow. We are very aware of these issues that occur for customers. The vast majority of the time it works well.”

Mr Jones said that in principle, the company was keen to share performance data. He said: “We do provide a lot of data through the Combined Authority already and we have had conversions around opening that up. ”

Transdev’s commercial director Paul Turner said cancellation systems were being upgraded at his company.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “I think we do pretty well at getting our cancellations up to date.

“We certainly aren’t perfect at doing it, but rest assured we do keep on top of that and ensure that we are getting the processes right behind it.”

Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.