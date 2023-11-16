All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Leeds buses: Revenue protection officers to hand out £50 fines to people without valid ticket

New ‘Revenue Protection Officers’ are set to board buses across Yorkshire from late November in a bid to stamp out people evading paying for tickets – with the power to give £50 fines.
By Daniel Sheridan
Published 16th Nov 2023, 15:10 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2023, 15:10 GMT

From Monday November 27, First will “be welcoming” Revenue Protection Officers on board their buses across West Yorkshire.

In a new statement, the company said: “Our revenue protection officers will be regularly riding on our bus network to ensure everyone is travelling with a valid, correctly issued ticket.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Any tickets purchased from the driver must be retained throughout the journey, and any tickets on our First Bus App must be valid and ready to show.

Most Popular
You could be fined £50 on Yorkshire buses from this date as conductors to return with power to issue penaltiesYou could be fined £50 on Yorkshire buses from this date as conductors to return with power to issue penalties
You could be fined £50 on Yorkshire buses from this date as conductors to return with power to issue penalties

“When travelling, please have your ticket ready to show - this might be:

A valid printed ticket for your journey

A valid ticket on the First Bus App

A valid ticket on any partner apps, such as MCard

A valid smartcard

Your Senior Bus Pass or Blind and Disabled Pass

The credit/debit card or the contactless device you used for Tap on Tap off journeys

Any other valid travel document

“You must also be ready to show any ID associated with your travel ticket, for example your student ID, 16-18 photocard, or U19 photocard.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you're unable to show a valid ticket to travel or the required ID for your ticket, Revenue Protection Officers can issue a standard fare charge of £50.

To pay or set up a payment plan, customers will need to visit the First website.

Related topics:West YorkshireLeeds