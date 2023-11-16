Leeds buses: Revenue protection officers to hand out £50 fines to people without valid ticket
From Monday November 27, First will “be welcoming” Revenue Protection Officers on board their buses across West Yorkshire.
In a new statement, the company said: “Our revenue protection officers will be regularly riding on our bus network to ensure everyone is travelling with a valid, correctly issued ticket.
"Any tickets purchased from the driver must be retained throughout the journey, and any tickets on our First Bus App must be valid and ready to show.
“When travelling, please have your ticket ready to show - this might be:
A valid printed ticket for your journey
A valid ticket on the First Bus App
A valid ticket on any partner apps, such as MCard
A valid smartcard
Your Senior Bus Pass or Blind and Disabled Pass
The credit/debit card or the contactless device you used for Tap on Tap off journeys
Any other valid travel document
“You must also be ready to show any ID associated with your travel ticket, for example your student ID, 16-18 photocard, or U19 photocard.”
If you're unable to show a valid ticket to travel or the required ID for your ticket, Revenue Protection Officers can issue a standard fare charge of £50.
To pay or set up a payment plan, customers will need to visit the First website.