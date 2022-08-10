Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aberford, on Leeds’ outer eastern edge will be shut to through traffic trying to get to the festival at Bramham Park again this year, after the closure was first introduced in 2021.

The 173 and 174 buses, as well as residents themselves, will still be able to travel through Aberford across the Bank Holiday weekend, however.

The closure was confirmed by Leeds Festival organisers at a council licensing committee on Tuesday.

Festival goers arrive early to Leeds Festival 2019, Bramham Park, Leeds. August 21 2019. Reading and Leeds Festival officially kicks off Friday with temperatures forecast to sore over Bank Holiday weekend. Tom Maddick SWNS

Lucy Kinsella, the Festival’s events manager, said: “We’ve kept the Aberford village closure, which was in place last year, just to avoid it being a rat run.

“Satnavs were sending traffic though Aberford as soon as there was a bit of congestion on the A1(M).

“We’ve been liaising with residents and the parish council in Aberford to ensure it works for everyone, including the local businesses.”

Festival organisers have employed a village liaison manager to work with local people ahead of and during the event. Her email address has been circulated to people in Aberford.

Ms Kinsella added that the manager would be, “on hand to answer any questions people may have, to allow access for any customers, or if for example someone’s having a big garden party, we’re able to facilitate that.”

Diversions for Aberford residents wanting to access the surrounding major roads will be put in place during the event.

These will be:

Lotherton Lane to B1217 to Towton, to Main Street (A162) towards Tadcaster to join A64 eastbound. For A64 westbound continue to Leeds Road to join A64 West.

Diversion routes for Aberford residents wanting to access M1 North and South/ A1M North and South & A64:

Exit village via Bunkers Hill, right turn onto B1217 to M1 Junction, M1 North to A1M and exit J44 to A64 Eastbound.

As has happened in previous years, the village of Thorner, around six miles to the north-west of Aberford, will also be closed at various points to prevent it being overwhelmed by festival-goers.

Shuttle buses ferrying people to and from the site will be allowed through the village, however.

The festival is open to the public from Wednesday August 24, through to Monday, August 29, although the most of the entertainment will be taking place across the Friday, Saturday and Sunday.