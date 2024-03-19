On Monday (Mar 18), a car crashed into the front of an M&S Simply Food shop at the petrol station on Wetherby Road, in Shadwell, Leeds.

An eyewitness, who was at the petrol station at the time, told The Yorkshire Post he saw an elderly lady crash her car in the shop front.

Adding the car missed him “by literally a few feet”.

He said: “She continued pressing her foot on the accelerator with the wheels spinning and tyres burning. I switched the engine off.

"She seemed dazed and didn’t have a clue what happened.”

The eyewitness explained the staff evacuated the store because they “could see liquid under the vehicle and didn’t know if it was fuel”.

The images the eyewitness took of the scene show the red car crashed into a product container outside the store.

West Yorkshire Police stated the incident was a “damage-only collision” and they attended the scene to assist the fire and rescue service.