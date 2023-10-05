A train which reportedly caught fire at Leeds Station this morning, leading to extensive disruption, was a Transpennine Express service from Huddersfield.

The train, a Class 185 Desiro diesel, had left Huddersfield just before 7am and the engine fault was reported as it arrived at platform 13 at Leeds on Thursday morning.

The delays and cancellations were caused by the station’s overhead line wire equipment being decativated as a precaution.

Although the incident was widely described by rail operators caught up in the disruption as a fire in bulletins to their passengers, Transpennine have confirmed that although smoke was emitted from the train’s engine, a fire did not break out.

However, the diesel unit was involved in a similar incident at York Station on Sunday.

A spokesperson for the company said: “Earlier today we removed a train from service at Leeds after reports of smoke emitting from the engine of the train.

“We do not compromise on the health and safety of our customers and colleagues so, as a safety precaution, the train was evacuated and the emergency services were called.

“The train was subsequently removed from the station and initial investigations have revealed that, whilst there was no sign of a fire, the smoke seen was likely vapour caused by the activation of a fire suppression system.

“The same unit was involved in a similar event at York on Sunday and investigations will continue to determine the root cause of the fire suppression system activation.”

It has now been taken to the Ardwick maintenance depot near Manchester for an inspection by its manufacturers, Siemens. The majority of the Class 185 diesels were delivered to Transpennine in 2007.

A spokesperson for Network Rail said: “We received reports of a fire on board a train in Leeds Station at 0730 this morning (Thursday 5 October). Fire service crews attended the scene along with Network Rail teams and the incident was quickly dealt with.

“No injuries have been reported and we have worked with train operators and the fire service to minimise disruption to passengers.