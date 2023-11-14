A road in Leeds city centre has been shut and trains are delayed after a crane became loose on a building site.

A number of trains leaving Leeds Station have been cancelled due to the proximity of the incident on Whitehall Road to the railway.

West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are at the scene following a report of an industrial incident involving a crane on Riverside Way, Leeds.

"It has been confirmed that there is no one on the crane. Access to the area has been restricted for pedestrians and road closures put in place. A number of buildings in the area are also being evacuated as a precaution.

Whitehall Road/Riverside Way junction

"These closures are expected to be in place for some time and members of the public are advised to avoid the area and seek other routes. This is an ongoing incident and further updates will be provided in due course.”