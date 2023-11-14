Leeds Station, Whitehall Road: Trains cancelled and road closed in Leeds city centre as crane comes loose on building site
A number of trains leaving Leeds Station have been cancelled due to the proximity of the incident on Whitehall Road to the railway.
West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are at the scene following a report of an industrial incident involving a crane on Riverside Way, Leeds.
"It has been confirmed that there is no one on the crane. Access to the area has been restricted for pedestrians and road closures put in place. A number of buildings in the area are also being evacuated as a precaution.
"These closures are expected to be in place for some time and members of the public are advised to avoid the area and seek other routes. This is an ongoing incident and further updates will be provided in due course.”
Around 500 riverside apartments are being built on the CitiPark car park site off Whitehall Road.