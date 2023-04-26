There are major delays in West Leeds this morning after a car flipped onto its roof in a crash.

The A647 Stanningley Bypass towards Bradford is gridlocked due to the crash shortly before Dawsons Corner roundabout.

Video footage sent to The Yorkshire Post shows cars queueing to get off the slip road near Morrisons at Swinnow.

More to follow, this is a breaking incident.

Leeds traffic: Major delays for rush hour commuters in West Leeds after car flips onto roof in crash

UPDATE 9.23AM:

The AA reported: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to crash, an overturned vehicle involved on A647 Bradford Road Westbound from B6155 Richardshaw Lane to A6120 Ring Road Farsley (Dawsons Corner). Congestion to routes through Pudsey as traffic diverts”

UPDATE 10:16AM:

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “It was a damage only collision involving two vehicles where it was reported that two males had ran off.