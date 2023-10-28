Leeds United fans make last minute dash to Elland Road after flight from Dublin diverted
The Aer Lingus plane was due to land at Leeds Bradford Airport before 10am – with plenty of time for many fans to reach the ground ahead of a 12.30pm early kick off.
However, the flight instead headed to Liverpool after fog caused landing issues.
One fan who was on the plane tweeted “Flight to Leeds from Dublin and they drop us off in Liverpool. Half 12 kick off, nice one.”
In response, Aer Lingus said: “Hi there, unfortunately this flight was diverted due to weather at Leeds-Bradford. Apologies for the inconvenience caused.”
The fan later asked the airline “How do you get a refund for taxi transport from Liverpool to Leeds?”
Leeds United secured a 4-1 victory against Huddersfield Town, with all of their goals coming in the first half.