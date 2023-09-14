It’s been a vital link between the village of Bubwith and the outside world since the days of the horse and cart.

But now there is light at the end of the tunnel for residents and business owners faced with a long detour since the closure of Grade II-listed Bubwith Bridge for repairs.

The stone crossing over the River Derwent was built in 1798, and today carries the A163 road to Selby and York. Its age meant that it was vulnerable to damage, and couldn’t withstand the impact of a car which crashed into it a year ago this month.

East Riding Council had to appease traders worried they would lose their livelihoods after announcing a 20-week closure beginning in July, and after negotiations with contractors who agreed to work weekends, the period was reduced to 15. The bridge will re-open in October.

Bubwith Bridge spans the River Derwent

The parish council chair suggested the entire village would feel the impact of the closure, as the bridge is the main route in and out and was also off-limits to pedestrians.

Esh Construction have given an update on the progress of the scheme, and also released aerial images of the work which illustrate just how small the bridge that has caused so much inconvenience actually is.

The first phase of the work saw scaffolding installed on the parapets, and now that over half of the repairs have been completed, the steel girders have been refurbished and steel staples have been used to pin the stonework together to strengthen it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next phase will see specialist vacuum excavation works undertaken to remove the fill from the eastern and western bridge arches, to then allow steel anchors and concrete infill to be installed to further strengthen the structure.

Damage caused by the collision

Esh Construction’s divisional director for civil engineering Steven Garrigan said: “We are pleased with progress to date and remain on schedule.

“We understand the strain the closure of the bridge is having on the local area and as such made a commitment to procure local suppliers and sub-contractors where possible to do so given the specialist nature of some of the trades required. I am delighted to report that more than half of the contract value has been re-invested within 20 miles of the site.

“While we have overcame any obstacles so far to allow us to remain on programme, we would like to remind everyone that the risk of uncovering further structural issues still remains high, but we are working collaboratively with East Riding of Yorkshire Council to ensure they are fully informed every step of the way.”