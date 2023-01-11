M1 and A1 delays: Traffic chaos in Yorkshire with M1 closed and A1 crash causing hour delays

A crash on the A1 southbound has caused two lanes to be closed.
A central barrier has been damaged in the incident, Highways Yorkshire said.
The crash is currently causing delays of 60 minutes and congestions for more than seven miles near Leeds.
Just minutes before, the M1 was closed in South Yorkshire.
The carriageways have been closed between Junction 36 and 37 near Barnsley, Highways Yorkshire said.
South Yorkshire Police are “dealing with an incident” according to the update.
Highways Yorkshire said significant delays are now expected.