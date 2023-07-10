All Sections
M1 and A1(M) closures: Drivers advised of Yorkshire motorway closures for signage upgrades

Drivers in Yorkshire are being warned of two motorways being closed overnight this week while signage upgrades are carried out.
Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 10th Jul 2023, 05:00 BST

Sections of both the A1(M) and the M1 will be closed overnight while the work can be carried out. National Highways said signage is being refreshed and replaced on the gantry signs around the area where the M1 and A1M merge.

While the work is being carried out, some routine maintenance work is also being done. To safely manage the work, the M1 northbound carriageway will be closed for three nights between junctions 46 (Austhorpe) and 48, as well as the A1M northbound between junction 42 (Selby Fork) and 44 (Bramham).

National Highways Project Manager Daniel Edwards said: “We appreciate these are two very busy routes. Usually we do our best to keep closures to an absolute minimum, however, to keep the workforce safe we will need to close both the M1 and the A1 as the work is happening where the two motorways merge.

Overnight road closures will take place on the A1(M) and M1Overnight road closures will take place on the A1(M) and M1
“As well as carrying out the work overnight when traffic is lightest, we have, where possible, delayed part of the work until 10pm to minimise disruption to drivers in this area. That said, we strongly advise drivers planning to travel during these times to allow more time for their journeys and follow the signposted diversions.”

While the closures are in place, traffic will be diverted via the A63, the A6120 and the A64.

The closures will be in place for the following dates and times:

July 11 and 12:

A1(M) junctions 42-44 closed between 10pm to 6am on both nights

M1 junctions 46-48 closed between 8pm to 6am on both nights

July 13:

A1(M) closures 8pm to 6am

M1 closures 10pm to 6am

