Drivers in Yorkshire have been advised to allow extra time on journeys this year on the M1 and M621 as a lane closure is set to come into force until winter.

National Highways is replacing around 2.5 miles of the steel central barrier with a concrete one on the motorway between junctions 42 for Lofthouse and 43 Belle Isle and at junction 7 of the M621 for Stourton.

Since January 23, the southbound outside lane between junction 6 of the M621 (Belle Isle) and junction 42 of the M1 (Lofthouse) has been closed to keep road users and the workforce safe during this important work.

From Thursday (February 2), the outside lane between junction 42 of the M1 and junction 6 of the M621 will be closed in both directions 24 hours a day, seven days a week until winter 2023.

In addition, a 50mph speed limit will be in place in both directions on this section of motorway.

There will also be three overnight closures on the M1 northbound between junction 42 and junction 7 of the M621 on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of this week, National Highways said.

They will take place between 8pm and 6am each night, with diversions in place.

The closures will be implemented on this section of road until winter 2023.

National Highways Project Manager Daniel Edwards said: “This barrier and lighting upgrade will lead to improvements in the longer term. Concrete barriers are stronger than steel ones, which will reduce the risk of vehicles crossing from one carriageway to the other. They also last far longer than metal, which will mean fewer closures for routine repairs in the future and therefore less disruption.

“However, while this work is taking place, we do expect significant delays, especially at peak times. We apologise for any disruption and are very grateful to drivers for their patience while this programme is being carried out.

“We strongly advise anyone planning to travel in this area to allow more time to get to their destination and, if at all possible, find alternative routes and plan their journeys to avoid peak times.”