Two crashes are affecting rush hour traffic in Yorkshire.

National Highways said a multi-vehicle collision is affecting traffic between junction 29 of the M62 for the M1 and junction 30 for Tingley. Emergency services are at the scene. The road reopened at around 4.30pm but National Highways said there were still delays of 20 mins and four miles of congestion.

And on the M1, the southbound carriageway is closed between junction 40 and junction 39 for Wakefield due to an overturned vehicle. Emergency services are also at the scene of the second crash.

National Highways said regarding the M1 closure: “The M1 in West Yorkshire is closed southbound between J40 and J39 near Wakefield due to a collision. Emergency services are in attendance. National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene to assist with traffic management.”

Delays are building on the M1

A diversion route has been put in place for the M1 closure as follows:

Road users are advised to follow the solid triangle diversion symbol on road signs

Exit the M1 at J40 using the offslip and proceed to the end of the slip road.

At the roundabout take the 1st exit on to the A638 and proceed along this road until the junction with Charlesworth Way.

At the junction turn right onto Charlesworth Way and proceed along this road for approx. 300 metres until the roundabout with A636 (Derby Dale Road).

At the roundabout take the 3rd exit onto A636 (Denby Dale Road) and proceed along this road for approx. 2 miles until the junction with the M1 J39.

At the roundabout take the 1st exit to re-join the M1 south.

Road users are advised to follow the solid diamond diversion symbol on road signs if vehicle is over 14'0 or 4.27 m in height

Exit the M1 at J40 using the offslip and proceed to the end of the slip road.

At the roundabout take the 1st exit onto the A638 and proceed along this road for approx 2 miles until the junction with Ings Road.

At the junction continue onto A638 Ings Road and proceed along this road for approx 200m to the next roundabout.

At the junction continue onto A638 Ings Road and proceed along this road for approximately 500m until the junction with A61(Kirkgate).

At the junction turn left onto A61 Kirkgate (Northbound) and proceed along this road for approximately 200m to the nextroundabout.

At the roundabout take the 4th exit back onto A61 Kirkgate (Southbound) (in effect, making a U-turn) and proceed along thisroad for approximately 3 miles until the junction with A6186.

At the junction turn right onto the A6186 (Standbridge Lane) and proceed along this road for approximately 1 mile until the roundabout with the A636

At the roundabout, take the 1st exit onto A636 (Denby Dale Road) and proceed along this road for approximately 1 mile until the junction with the M1 Motorway (Junction 39).