UPDATE: The road was fully reopened by 2.30pm.

The M1 is closed in both directions in Yorkshire due to a crash.

Both carriageways of the motorway has been closed between junction 39 and junction 40, near Wakefield, due to the ‘serious collision’. West Yorkshire Police and National Highways traffic officers are on scene. A diversion route has been put in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is as yet no information on how many vehicles are involved or any injuries.

The M1 has been closed in both directions.

A statement from National Highways said: “If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”

An update at 11.50am said the northbound carriageway was reopened but the southbound carriageway remains closed while police conduct an investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diversion Route

Northbound

Vehicles below or equal to 14'0" or 4.27m in height.

Driving North, exit the M1 using the J39 exit slip road and proceed to the end of the slip road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the roundabout take the third exit onto the A636 (Denby Dale Road)

Proceed on the A636 for approx. 3 miles until roundabout with Charlesworth Way.

At the roundabout turn left onto Charlesworth Way and proceed along Charlesworth Way until junction with A638 (Ings Road).

Vehicles over 14'0" or 4.27m in height.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Driving North, exit the M1 using Junction 39 exit slip road and proceed to the end of the slip road.

At the roundabout take the third exit onto the A636 (Denby Dale Road) and proceed along this road for approx. 1 mile until roundabout with A6186.

At the roundabout take third exit onto A6186 (Asdale Road). Proceed on A6186 until the junction with the A61 (Barnsley Road).

At the junction take the A61 Northbound (Barnsley Road) and proceed along this road until reaching A61 Northbound (Kirkgate).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stay on A61 Northbound (Kirkgate) and continue straight onto the roundabout with Marsh Way. At the roundabout take the fourth exit (effectively a U-turn) back onto A61 Southbound (Kirkgate).

Proceed on A61 Southbound (Kirkgate) for approx. 300 yards until junction with A638 (Ings Road). Turn right onto A638 (Ings Road) and proceed along this road for approx. 3 miles until the the junction with the M1 Jct 40.

At the roundabout, take the third exit to re-join the M1 North.

Southbound

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad