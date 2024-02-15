M1 closed: Yorkshire motorway closed after serious crash involving one car
The M1 between junction 37 for Barnsley and junction 36 for Tankersley has been closed due to the crash, National Highways said.
It is thought the crash happened shortly before 6am and the road is expected to be closed for some time. Long delays are building in the area.
National Highways, the agency which looks after motorways and major road in Yorkshire, said: “The M1 southbound is closed between J37 Barnsley and J36 #Tankersley following a serious collision involving one car.”
South Yorkshire Police officers are at the scene, and a diversion is expected to be put in place.
