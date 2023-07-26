The M1 has been closed heading north in Yorkshire due to a crash, which is expected to have knock on effects during rush hour.

National Highways says “at least two HGVs” are involved in the smash on the M1 northbound between junction 39 for Wakefield and junction 40 for Dewsbury. West Yorkshire Police are also at the scene.

The road is expected to be closed until around 9.30am, so drivers are being advised to take different routes and allow extra time for their journey. A diversion route has been put in place.

The crash is thought to have happened shortly for 6am.

A statement from National Highways said: “The M1 northbound between J39 (Wakefield) and J40 (Dewsbury) is closed due to a collision involving at least two HGVs. West Yorkshire Police are on scene. Our Traffic Officers are also on scene to assist with traffic management.”

The diversion route is:

Road users travelling in a vehicle below or equal to 14'0" or 4.27m in height are advised to follow the Hollow Circle diversion symbol visible on local road signs.

Exit the M1 at J39.

At the roundabout take the 3rd exit onto the A636 (Denby Dale Road).

Proceed on the A636 for approximately 3 miles until the roundabout with Charlesworth Way.

At the roundabout turn left onto Charlesworth Way and proceed along Charlesworth Way until junction with A638 (Ings Road).

At the junction proceed on A638 for approximately 3 miles to the junction with the M1 J40.

At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit to re-join M1 northbound at J40.

Road users travelling in a vehicle over 14'0" or 4.27m in height are advised to follow the Solid Square diversion symbol visible on local road signs.

Exit the M1 J39.

At the roundabout take 3rd exit onto the A636 (Denby Dale Road) and proceed along this road for approximately 1 mile until roundabout with A6186.

At the roundabout take 3rd exit onto A6186 (Asdale Road). Proceed on A6186 for approximately 1 mile until junction with the A61 (Barnsley Road).

At the junction take the A61 Northbound (Barnsley Road) and proceed along this road for approximately 3 miles until reaching A61 Northbound (Kirkgate).

Stay on A61 Northbound (Kirkgate) and continue straight onto the roundabout with Marsh Way.

At the roundabout take 4th exit (effectively a U-turn) back onto A61 Southbound (Kirkgate).

Proceed on A61 Southbound (Kirkgate) for approximately 300yds until junction with A638 (Ings Road).

Turn right onto A638 (Ings Road) and proceed along this road for approximately 3 miles until the junction with the M1 J40.