National Highways, which looks after the motorways and major roads across Yorkshire and beyond, said the M1 has been closed heading north between junction 31 for Worksop and junction 32 for Sheffield.

Police, fire and National Highways are at the scene dealing with the incident, which involves two cars. The crash happened at around 8.30am, and National Highways said there were delays of around 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement from the agency said: “The M1 in South Yorkshire is closed northbound between J31 (near Worksop) and J32 (near Sheffield) due to a multi vehicle collision. The M1 J31 northbound entry slip is also closed.

The M1 has been closed due to a crash

“Emergency services are on scene. National Highways Traffic Officers are in attendance to assist with traffic management.

"If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”

A diversion route has been put in place as follows:

Road users are advised to follow the hollow triangle diversion symbol on road signs'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Driving north, exit the M1 at J31 and proceed to the roundabout at the end of the slip road.

At the roundabout, take the 1st exit onto the A57 (Sheffield Road) and proceed along this road for approx. 7 miles until the junction with the A630.