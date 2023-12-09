M1 closure: Major Yorkshire motorway closed heading north due to 'multi-vehicle collision'
National Highways, which looks after the motorways and major roads across Yorkshire and beyond, said the M1 has been closed heading north between junction 31 for Worksop and junction 32 for Sheffield.
Police, fire and National Highways are at the scene dealing with the incident, which involves two cars. The crash happened at around 8.30am, and National Highways said there were delays of around 10 minutes.
A statement from the agency said: “The M1 in South Yorkshire is closed northbound between J31 (near Worksop) and J32 (near Sheffield) due to a multi vehicle collision. The M1 J31 northbound entry slip is also closed.
“Emergency services are on scene. National Highways Traffic Officers are in attendance to assist with traffic management.
"If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”
A diversion route has been put in place as follows:
Road users are advised to follow the hollow triangle diversion symbol on road signs'.
Driving north, exit the M1 at J31 and proceed to the roundabout at the end of the slip road.
At the roundabout, take the 1st exit onto the A57 (Sheffield Road) and proceed along this road for approx. 7 miles until the junction with the A630.
At the junction with the A630, take the 2nd exit and merge with the eastbound A630 (Rotherham Road) and proceed along this road for approx. 3 miles until the junction with the M1 at J33.
