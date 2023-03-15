National Highways: Yorkshire said the motorway has been closed within junction 47, for Garforth, due to a crash. There are currently three miles of congestion. Emergency services are also at the scene.
A statement from the agency said: “The M1 in WestYorkshire is now CLOSED northbound within J47 (Garforth) due to a multi-vehicle collision.
“Emergency services are in attendance. There's three miles of congestion on approach so allow extra time this morning.”
UPDATE: An update posted shortly before 8.30am said there was now delays of 50 minutes and congestion of five miles, as recovery of the vehicles involved takes place.
Updates to follow.