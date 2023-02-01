Police have confirmed that a lorry driver died in the crash which closed the motorway for several hours yesterday near junction 39, north of Barnsley, while emergency services worked on the scene, with traffic diverted.
West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident which cause long tailbacks for traffic.
They said in a statement: “Roads policing are appealing for witnesses to a fatal road traffic collision which took place on the M1 yesterday. The collision happened on the southbound M1 just before Junction 39 (Wakefield) at 10am on Tuesday January 31.
“A large goods vehicle was travelling in the first lane of the motorway when it slowed down. It then collided with the nearside barrier before veering across all southbound lanes and coming to a stop at the central reservation. The air ambulance arrived at the scene to provide medical assistance, but the lorry’s driver, a male aged in his 60s, was sadly confirmed dead at the scene.”
They added it had now been established that two other large goods vehicles at the scene were not involved in the collision.
Officers from West Yorkshire Police are appealing for anyone who saw the incident or the circumstances leading up to it, or who may have dashcam footage of the incident or circumstances leading up to it to contact the Roads Policing Unit by calling 101, or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 13230059087.