A lorry driver died following a crash in Yorkshire which shut the M1 for several hours, say police.

Police have confirmed that a lorry driver died in the crash which closed the motorway for several hours yesterday near junction 39, north of Barnsley, while emergency services worked on the scene, with traffic diverted.

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident which cause long tailbacks for traffic.

They said in a statement: “Roads policing are appealing for witnesses to a fatal road traffic collision which took place on the M1 yesterday. The collision happened on the southbound M1 just before Junction 39 (Wakefield) at 10am on Tuesday January 31.

A man was killed near South Yorkshire in a crash which shut the M1 for several hours, say police. Picture shows police closing the road yesterday

“A large goods vehicle was travelling in the first lane of the motorway when it slowed down. It then collided with the nearside barrier before veering across all southbound lanes and coming to a stop at the central reservation. The air ambulance arrived at the scene to provide medical assistance, but the lorry’s driver, a male aged in his 60s, was sadly confirmed dead at the scene.”

They added it had now been established that two other large goods vehicles at the scene were not involved in the collision.

