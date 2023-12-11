M1 delays South Yorkshire: Drivers warned to expect delays after lorry crash leads to safety barrier repairs
A lorry crash in October led to the central reservation safety barrier being badly damaged, and National Highways needs to carry out repairs. The crash happened between junction 37 and 38 of the M1, between Barnsley and Penistone in South Yorkshire.
It means lanes three of both the northbound and southbound carriageway will be closed until Wednesday evening (Dec 13) as the repaires are carried out.
A statement from National Highways, which looks after motorways and major roads in Yorkshire and beyond, said: “A section of the central reservation safety barrier between the two junctions was badly damaged in an RTC involving a lorry in October.
"National Highways had hoped to start and finish the work at the weekend but has been delayed by the stormy weather and the repairs will now need to continue this week. The lane three closure will remain in place around the clock until the repair is finished – probably on Wednesday evening.
“Congestion is likely at peak times and drivers are advised to delay journeys should they wish to avoid this. Drivers are advised to check traffic conditions before setting out on journeys.”
