National Highways is replacing the existing wire rope barrier on a 10-mile stretch of the M1 between junctions 43 (Belle Isle) and 47 (Parlington) with a stronger concrete version.

Motorists have been told to expect delays while the work – which is due to start on Friday (Mar 1) and last for around seven months – is carried out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be overnight closures between junctions 45 and 47 from Friday, to allow traffic management to be installed. Closures are due on this stretch of carriageway in both directions, although they will only be in place in one direction at a time.

The central reservation on the M1 is set to be upgraded over the coming months

The closures will take place from 8pm to 6am, Sunday to Friday, for more than three weeks. Signed diversions will be in place. The roadworks will see the M1 reduced from three lanes to two, with a 50mph speed limit in place. The outside lane of the M1 southbound between junctions 46 and 47 will be closed from 2 March, with the outside lane of the M1 northbound being closed from 8 March.

From August, work will start on the second section between junctions 43 and 45. The same traffic management will be in place for around nine months, with closures at the start and end of the scheme to install and remove it.

National Highways Project Manager, Daniel Edwards, said:“This vital upgrade will make this route even safer. Concrete barriers reduce the risk of vehicles crossing over from one carriageway to the other. As well as improving safety for the thousands of people who use this route every day, it will reduce congestion related to any incidents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re dividing the scheme into two sections. The first, between junctions 46 and 47, will start in March and is expected to last around seven months. The second section between junctions 43 and 45 will begin in August and is likely to take nine months. During this phase, we’ll also be improving the lighting.”

To keep drivers and the workforce safe, the M1 will be reduced from three to two lanes in both directions, 24 hours a day, with a reduced speed limit in place. This is expected to lead to congestion in this area, particularly during afternoon peak periods as commuters make their way out of the Leeds area.

Daniel added:

“If you plan to travel on that route during this period, especially during peak periods, we advise you to plan your journeys in advance and allow additional time to travel. You may even wish to plan alternative routes if possible.